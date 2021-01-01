The agent who sold me to the Lebanese is a pastor - Lady makes shocking revelation

Elizabeth Afrakoma, a young lady who travelled to Lebanon to seek greener pastures has revealed that the agent that helped with travelling documents is a Ghanaian pastor.

The 23-year-old has shared her predicament with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa. According to her, she didn’t pay for the documents, the Lebanese Family did. So the documents become theirs, and it is taken upon arrival.



Speaking on what her duty was, Elizabeth indicated that she was bored as a nanny but ended up doing everything else aside from cooking.



“Sometimes my madam would ask me to go clean her friend's house. I could stay there for a week without any bonus. I can’t complain because I have nowhere to go,” she explained.



Elizabeth worked for almost two years and all she could show for it was a phone they bought for her. She was not paid and even suffered sexual and physical abuse.

”My boss's husband tried to have sex with me but I refused. I called the agent in Lebanon and they told me I was old enough to deal with it. When I told my madam about it, he beat me up and hit my head with a metal, ” Afrakoma added.



This is not the first of such travel experiences but the unusual part is the involvement of the pastor-agent here in Ghana.



Elizabeth mentions the name and location of the said pastor in the video below, kindly watch to find out.



