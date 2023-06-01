10
Menu
News

The angry sea has wiped away many communities in the Volta Region - Dr Archibald Letsa

Video Archive
Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, has said that the effects of climate change have had a great effect on communities in the region, wiping out many.

He explained that in recent years, the effects of the sea have been so drastic that a number of communities have been completely wiped away by its effects.

Speaking on the first day of a two-day National Blue Economy Summit in Accra, the minister stressed that the sea is angry and as such, it is spewing its anger at many of such communities in the region.

“I dare say that the sea is now fighting back. We see an increase in the storm surge, coastal flooding and coastal erosion, with ravaging effects on farmlands, infrastructure, important ecosystems, and the people.

“In the Volta Region, many communities have been, literally, wiped out by the sea, while many more live in constant fear of what the angry sea will spew out next,”

Dr. Archibald Letsa further called for the country to, literally, be at peace with the sea so that it does not continue to exact its ‘anger’ at communities, destroying many properties.

“It will be in our own interest to amend our ways and rather live in harmony with the sea,” he added.

The National Blue Economy Summit enters its second day on Thursday, June 1, 2023.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb

To advertise with GhanaWeb



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:





AE/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe