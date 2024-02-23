The battle lines are drawn, I'm leaving - NPP's Obiri Boahen to form new party?

Nana Obiri Boahen, former NPP deputy General Secretary

Nana Obiri Boahen, a former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been captured on tape allegedly announcing a bid to break away from the NPP to form a new party.

Boahen cited serial neglect by the party for his decision, which crystallised after he was left out of the presidential campaign team of NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia.



In the viral audio, Boahen laments historic neglect, which he says had taken a toll on him to a large extent.



"We won't look on for it (the party) to be destroyed. I think the die is cast; we must also form a political party," he told a radio show host in the viral clip.



Asked how he was left out of the NPP campaign team released recently, he responded: "It shows my efforts are not recognised, so, now I am going to form my own party.



"I won't listen to anyone; no one will convince me otherwise. At this stage, the battle lines are drawn, and I won't listen to anyone. I am going to form mine," he buttressed.

According to him, several people had called him and promised to bankroll his new adventure, "and I have accepted it; I am going away. They think I am insignificant, but we shall see."



Boahen has been one of the vocal supporters of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid over the last year, granting multiple interviews to drum home his suitability as the next leader of Ghana.



TWI NEWS



In more recent interviews he has granted to Despite Media and Rainbow Radio, he spoke in support of the party and its candidate, which presupposes he might have rescinded the decision to quit.





SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Meanwhile, watch the most recent episode of The Lowdown GhanaWeb TV below:



