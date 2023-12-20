The best cathedral is anti-LGBTQI+ law - Foh-Amoaning

Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning

Source: GNA

Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary, the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, says the best cathedral for Ghana is an anti-LGBTQIA+ law.

He said in modern Christian theology, the human body was regarded as the temple of God, as such, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should ensure the bill became law to prevent the propagation of LGBTQIA+ which could destroy humans and societies.



LGBTQIA+ is an abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and more.



These terms are used to describe a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.



Foh-Amoaning said this at the 10th Anniversary Family Values Lecture of the Coalition in Accra.



He said the bill on the promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values was not a hate bill.

The object of the bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values; proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities; proscribe propaganda of advocacy for or promotion of LGBTTQQIAAP+ and related activities; provide for the protection of and support for children, persons who are victims or accused of LGBTTQQIAA+ and related activities and other persons; and related matters.



Foh-Amoaning, also a legal practitioner, said the Coalition existed to address the phenomenon using advocacy and most importantly, prayer and not to abuse anyone.



He urged politicians to boldly declare their stance on the bill, adding that, any political party or individuals who stood against the bill would attract political consequences in the 2024 elections.



Dr Isaac N. Arthur, Medical Doctor and Clinical Psychologist in a presentation, said no one was born gay or lesbian or born in the wrong body.



He said the phenomenon had physical, mental, social, and spiritual implications such as anal cancer, faecal incontinence, HIV, depression and anxiety, attempted suicide/ suicide, guilt, shame and identity crises.

Others are breakdown of family systems, domestic violence, unfaithfulness, non-disclosure of HIV status, multiple sexual partners, breakdown of relationship with God and demonic oppression.



Dr Arthur urged Ghanaians to feed on the right information and advised those involved in the act not to shy away from seeking help.



He also called for the enactment of laws to protect innocent citizens and victims and preserve societal norms and values.