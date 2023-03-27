The broken arrow - Hadji Mustapher to the NDC

Hadji Mustapher

Hadji Mustapher a member of the NDC communication team has expressed the opinion on the action of the Minority Caucus in Parliament as non patriotic and shameful for turning against the decision of the majority of Ghanaians to reduce the bloated size of government thereby reducing the country's expenditure .

In a write up, he expressed his opinion.



"What a shameful and non patriotism is this current minority caucus in parliament, however let me admit to say that a few of them has the party at heart, and sadly the rest are just full of greed and selfishness.



I have not mentioned any body's name but who the cap fit let him or her wear it !



Only greed and advance bribery can produce this mess. The Minority caucus except for some few venerable MPs have proven they are not only corrupt and insensitive but also in Parliament to satisfy their selfish ego and self aggrandizement. They are never in that August house to represent the interest of any suffering Ghanaian.



What recently occurred in Parliament has further deepen the cracks that seeks to suggest the NDC is not hungry and ready for power. The NPP did all they could politically to get Hon Gyekye Quaison out of their way to aid the manipulation but the Minority in Parliament has continuously shown otherwise.



Upon all indications and further assessment it could be concluded that the worst voting pattern in Parliament via the disappointing wings of a session of the Minority is a clear and an undeniable conspiracy against the Ato Forson led leadership.

An action that spells doom for the future of the Umbrella family. They should not take Ghanaians for fools and must equally desist from pointing to Hon Brian Acheampong as the brain behind the alleged lawlessness during the Ayawaso brouhaha, as their massive endorsement for Hon Brian Acheampong defeat all their hollow arguments and pontifications.



This same people will find their way to strong rooms and collation centers to sell our toils for cheap cash. Is very shocking that Hon Bryan Acheampong had 167 Yes Votes in the so called secret ballot.



I can believe anything in politics but I can never forget that Bryan Acheampong is culpable in the Ayawaso melee in 2019. And for the NDC to have approved him is unthinkable and a big. No! In fact how did that happened. Still wondering anyway.



By this results, no meaningful Ghanaian is going to see the NDC as a serious alternative in the political struggle for Power - shame to the greedy ones ! some of the old members of parliament have compromised minority the leadership period ! They think they're working against JM but it instead affect they themselves .



Some of us do understand the power play in parliament on the side of NDC and the deliberate attempt by some members of the caucus to make sure that Dr. Ato Forson and his group fail but we must know that if this current leadership of the caucus in fail it is the whole NDC that has sunk and not the likes of Dr. Ato Forson, Chairman Asiedu Nketiah , Fiifi Fiavi Kwetty or John Mahama.



The question is, Did our NDC MPs for once think about the victims of Ayawaso West Wuogon and Techiman South ? indeed If we need power then we must work assiduously to bring us power in a more purposefully way else Ghanaians will never forgive us" he wrote .