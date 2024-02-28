The buck stops with me! - Akufo-Addo defends role as 'driver's mate'

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president and Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken credit for the government's successes and also accepted the blame for the current economic crisis plaguing the nation.

Addressing Parliament on February 27, 2024, Akufo-Addo emphasized that according to the Constitution, the executive power of the State is vested in the President of the Republic.



"While the contribution of other government officials cannot be underestimated, it is the President who takes both the blame and credit," Akufo-Addo stated during his penultimate State of the Nation address.



He explained further that despite the advisory role played by cabinet members and Ministers of State, the ultimate responsibility lies with the President.



"It would be unwise for any leader to pretend to have all the answers and refuse the advice of his officials, but the fact remains that the President holds the executive power," he said.



President Akufo-Addo's remarks came in response to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's earlier claims that he was only a 'driver's mate' and, therefore, should not be held accountable for the nation's challenges.



Dr Bawumia, who chairs the Economic Management Team (EMT), argued that the team serves solely in an advisory capacity to the cabinet and that it lacks decision-making powers.

Addressing these claims, President Akufo-Addo concurred with his vice president, emphasizing that leaders should not disregard advice. However, he made it clear that the final decisions rested with him.



"It would be an "unwise" President that would pretend to have all the answers and refuse the advice of his officials, but the fact remains that the President holds the executive power. The Cabinet, the Ministers of State all act in an advisory manner," he added.



AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below: