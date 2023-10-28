The busy streets of Accra left empty as the late Ga Manye is laid to rest

The final funeral rites of the late queen mother for the Ga Traditional area, Naa Dedei Omaedru III are currently underway at the palace of the Ga Mantse at North Kaneshie.

The interlocutory injunction sought by some family members to halt the funeral arrangements could not disrupt the Ga Traditional Council’s resolve to bury the Ga Manye on Saturday, October 28, 2023.



The line-up of activities for the burial ceremony of the late Naa Dedei Omaedru III has rendered the Central Business District of Accra and some parts of the Greater Accra Region empty with no soul loitering around.



In a roving exercise embarked on by GhanaWeb on Saturday around the Ga Mashie enclave, all shops except pharmacies were seen closed, according to the directives of the Ga Traditional Council.



In other videos making the rounds on social media, the Dome market can also be seen empty to commemorate the farewell ceremony for the Ga Manye.

During a press conference held in Accra earlier this week, Sylvester Parker-Allotey, the Chief of Protocol and Communications of the Ga Mantse, highlighted some activities that will take place throughout the funeral period.



“We hereby announce that on Saturday, October 28, 2023, all commercial activities within Greater Accra will be suspended as a mark of solemn respect and final farewell to our beloved queen. We acknowledge that this funeral is not merely an event but a celebration of the cherished values and principles that the late Ga Manye upheld,” Sylvester Parker-Allotey said.







BAJ/DAG