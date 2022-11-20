The children of politicians stealing from Ghana will suffer - Former Adenta MP

Member of Parliament (MP) for Adenta, Kojo Adu Asare

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adenta, Kojo Adu-Asare, has warned politicians from amassing wealth for themselves at the expense of the state.

Speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Adu Asare said that such politicians in spite of the wealth they managed to steal from the state end up living miserable lives with all kinds of diseases.



He added that the children and grandchildren of such persons also suffer the brunt of their actions in the future.



“The truth is that the blessings of God makes a man rich and he has no sorrow, that is what the Bible says. Being rich is not about having a room full of money … Some people are able to get all the riches in the world but at the last minute, they feel the sorrow – you see them and their children suffering."



“Those stealing from Ghana, most of them, even if they were born well, if they don’t take care their children and their children’s children will suffer. If their children start suffering from down syndrome and all these kinds of diseases, they should know that it is because of the crimes they committed against Ghana, stealing monies meet for the construction of hospitals for the poor and so on.



“Some of these politicians are already suffering. When you see them on TV, they look like dead people laying in state wearing white clothing,” he said in Twi.



Adu Asare also alleged that the company of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Enterprise Life has stolen all the businesses of the state insurance company, SIC Insurance Company PLC.

