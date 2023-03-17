The church must deepen collaborations with political parties to address societal problems – Ntim

Stephen Ayesu Ntim

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ayesu Ntim has urged the Church to deepen collaborations with political parties in addressing various societal problems.

According to him, both the Church and political parties share the responsibility of nation-building hence the need for such collaborations.



Chairman Ntim made the remarks when he led national officers of the party to welcome the leadership of the Church of Pentecost on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, when they paid a courtesy call to the Party Headquarters in Accra.



In a brief introductory address, Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi Larbi, General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost noted that the Church has since 2018, rolled out a vision to positively impact communities as all churches are borne out of communities.



He further noted that towards achieving this vision, the Church would deepen its engagements with community leaders, heads of other denominational groups, traditional authorities as well as leaders of political parties among others to advance the national interest.



Apostle Alexander also revealed that the Church remains committed to partnering every government to develop Ghana. He mentioned the construction of prison facilities, hospitals, Gari processing plants amongst others as some of the key projects executed by the Church to better the lots of Ghanaians.

He also noted that the Church of Pentecost is determined to contribute and make positive impact to the conduct of politics in Ghana. He intimated that Christians constitute at least, seventy percent of the population. He, therefore, outlined plans by the Church to engage various political parties in the country and advocate for politics of ideas devoid of insults and attacks.



In his concluding remark, Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the NPP, praised the Church for its numerous social programmes and urged them to pray for the NPP especially as the Party gears up for its Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.



The delegation of the Church of Pentecost included Lawrence Oti Nyarko, Director for Finance and Administration; Apostle Philip Osei-Korsah, Director of Counseling Ministry; Mr. Stephen Djaba, Secretary for Men’s Ministry; Dr. Yao Yeboah, Secretary for Conference Planning Committee, Rev. Dela Klutse, Media Pastor; Hon. Elizabeth Sackey, Deacon of the Church and Chief Executive for Accra Metropolitan Assembly and Mr. Alfred Ofori Annye.



Other National Executives of the Party in attendance were Madam Rita Talata Asobayire, National 2nd Vice Chairperson; Dr. Charles Dwamena, National Treasurer; Madam Kate Gyamfua, National Women’s Organizer; Dr. Antoinette Tsibu-Darko, Deputy General Secretary; Mr. Joseph Kwayaja, Deputy National Organiser; Hajia Ayesha Salifu, Deputy National Women’s Organiser and Miss Miriam Ewurama Duah, Deputy National Women’s Organiser.



Also present were Mr. William Yamoah, Director of Finance and Administration; Mr. Richard Ahiagba, Director of Communications; Mr. Kwabena Frimpong, Deputy Director for Protocol, Kamal-Deen, Deputy Director of Communications and Mr. Stephen Forson, Deputy Director for Information Technology.