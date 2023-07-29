The conduct of your appointees has been terrible – Mahama to President

John Dramani Mahama

According to John Dramanai Mahama, presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), despite President Akufo-Addo’s warning that his appointees should consider the private sector if their primary goal was to make money, they have done otherwise.

He claimed that the present president’s appointees have not acted in the manner expected of public officials.



Mahama said that the current behaviour of Akufo-Addo’s appointees deviates greatly from the president’s admonition six years ago.



Mahama made these statements while addressing the graduating class of 2023 at Academic City University College.



He also took the opportunity to remind the graduates to be unselfish if they get into politics.



He stated that politics should not be used to achieve personal desires, but rather to serve the nation and its people.

He said: “Some of you who will find yourself in politics, I wish to sound a note of caution, as President Akufo-Addo said if your goal into office is to enrich yourself, then don’t come, go to the private sector".



“Very profound words were spoken by the President, more than 6 and a half years ago. With what is happening today, I’m sure the President himself does not remember he spoke these very wise words.”



“The day of accountability will always come, and with the increased awareness, that Ghanaians have. Ghanaians are demanding to be citizens and not spectators, as the President exalted them to be. Leadership is full of challenges and you cannot escape these challenges"



“You need to eschew the unhealthy temptation of using leadership positions to promote personal or sectional partisan interests to the disadvantage of the organisation or the nation you have been chosen to serve. You should also not use your leadership roles to victimise and settle personal scores but must unite and develop our country"



“Don’t join these self-centred models of leadership, but I encourage you to promote competent-based staff engagement wherever you find yourself”, he added.