The conversation Asamoah Gyan had with ex-wife after High Court ruling

Ghanaian football leged, Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that he had a conversation with his ex-wife shortly after the High Court ruling on their marriage annulment on October 31, 2023.

Asamoah Gyan disclosed he was compelled to speak to Gifty Oware following attempts by some people to in his view spin the ruling on the case.



Speaking on Asempa FM on Wednesday, 01 November 2023, Asamoah Gyan said that he discussed with his wife the essence of keeping their issues private.



Gyan who will not blame his ex-wife for the leakage of the ruling to the media, warned some persons close to her to keep quiet else he will be forced to speak out.



Asamoah Gyan also claimed vindication as he believes the court affirmed his beliefs that the marriage was null and void.



“It has been five years and people have said a lot of things but I didn’t complain because I know that as a public figure, these things happen. Because of my kids, I won’t say anything but now they are trying to twist the ruling to make it seem like I lost the case.

“I spoke to Gifty that because of what is going on, I would come out and defend myself. I spoke to her and told her point blank that I have kept quiet on the issue and allowed all kinds of false narrative about me.



“His people lost the case but they want public sympathy so they made it seem like I’m the bad person. Now that the verdict is out and they want to turn it against me, I will come out and talk. I’m talking today because I have already warned her.



“I have been vindicated because the court has ruled in favor of me and what I wished, they granted it. I know its not coming from my ex-wife but rather people around her who know that they’ve lost the case. They want to clear their name,” he said.



An Accra High Court on October 31, 2023, handed down judgment in a three-year divorce battle involving former Ghana international Asamoah Gyan.



The court agreed to dissolve the marriage which was contracted in 2013 between Gyan and Gifty, and in the process made consequential directions about the paternity of the three kids belonging to the couple.

TWI NEWS



Gyan had previously denied paternity forcing the court to conduct a Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test which result proved he was indeed the father of the kids.



Dennis Law, wrote of the paternity issue in their report: "Initially, Asamoah Gyan had denied paternity of their three children, seeking an annulment of their marriage. However, the court, in its decision on October 31, 2023, established that the three children are indeed the progeny of Asamoah Gyan."



Other consequential directions relative to the upkeep of the kids after the dissolution of the marriage included that "Asamoah Gyan is obligated to pay Gifty Gyan a monthly sum of 25,000 Ghana cedis.



"This stipend is allocated for the upbringing and welfare of the three children, excluding expenses such as school fees, medical and dental care, flight tickets, and various other childcare-related costs," the law firm added.

Watch Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand







EK