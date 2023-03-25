2
The cryptic messages posted by Okudzeto, Sosu, Suhuyini after ‘betrayal’ votes by NDC MPs

Suhuyini Sosu Okudzeto These three MPs put out cryptic messages after the vote in parliament

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When the Members of Parliament from the Minority side (National Democratic Congress MPs) walked into the Chamber of Parliament on Friday, March 24, 2023, they went in with one profound message: we will reject the ministerial nominees of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Their reasons were that the government of the day, led by Akufo-Addo, was already too crowded and there was the need for it to rather be cut down.

The leadership of the NDC party had also sent the same communication to the MPs not to approve the six ministerial appointees and the two remaining Supreme Court judges’ nominees.

As an affirmation of this direction, arguments ahead of the vote on Friday, from the NDC MPs, all clearly indicated their resolve to cause the change for which many voted for a hung parliament: to keep the government properly in check.

But then things went sideways very quickly after the Members of Parliament cast their secret votes later that evening.

Surprisingly, and in what many have described as a betrayal by the NDC MPs, all the nominees of the president were approved by the House by an outright majority.

The results were declared by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, after extended sitting on Friday, March 24.

Disappointed in the turn of events, some three MPs from the Minority side: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu; Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, Tamale North; and Francis-Xavier Sosu, Madina; put out some very cryptic messages.

Shared on their social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp), the MPs, through their messages, showed indications at their surprise and disappointment in the turnout of the votes.

Here are their messages below:





This is how the MPs also voted on the day for the ministers:

Total eligible 275

Absentees = 3

Total valid votes = 272

Hon KT Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry

Yes = 154

No = 116

Rejected = 1

Abstention = 1

Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture

Yes = 167

No = 98

Rejected = 1

Abstention = 3

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Yes = 147

No = 122

Abstention = 3

Mohammed Amin, Minister of State at the Presidency

Yes = 152

No = 117

Rejected = 1

Abstentions = 2

Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of Local Government and Decentralization

Yes = 149

No = 120

Abesmtion = 2

Stephen Amoah, deputy minister of Trade and Industry

Yes = 146

No = 123

Abstentions = 3

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:



