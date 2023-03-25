The cryptic messages posted by Okudzeto, Sosu, Suhuyini after ‘betrayal’ votes by NDC MPs

These three MPs put out cryptic messages after the vote in parliament

When the Members of Parliament from the Minority side (National Democratic Congress MPs) walked into the Chamber of Parliament on Friday, March 24, 2023, they went in with one profound message: we will reject the ministerial nominees of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Their reasons were that the government of the day, led by Akufo-Addo, was already too crowded and there was the need for it to rather be cut down.



The leadership of the NDC party had also sent the same communication to the MPs not to approve the six ministerial appointees and the two remaining Supreme Court judges’ nominees.



As an affirmation of this direction, arguments ahead of the vote on Friday, from the NDC MPs, all clearly indicated their resolve to cause the change for which many voted for a hung parliament: to keep the government properly in check.



But then things went sideways very quickly after the Members of Parliament cast their secret votes later that evening.



Surprisingly, and in what many have described as a betrayal by the NDC MPs, all the nominees of the president were approved by the House by an outright majority.



The results were declared by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, after extended sitting on Friday, March 24.



Disappointed in the turn of events, some three MPs from the Minority side: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu; Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, Tamale North; and Francis-Xavier Sosu, Madina; put out some very cryptic messages.



Shared on their social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp), the MPs, through their messages, showed indications at their surprise and disappointment in the turnout of the votes.



This is how the MPs also voted on the day for the ministers:



Total eligible 275



Absentees = 3



Total valid votes = 272



Hon KT Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry



Yes = 154



No = 116



Rejected = 1

Abstention = 1



Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture



Yes = 167



No = 98



Rejected = 1



Abstention = 3



Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs



Yes = 147



No = 122



Abstention = 3

Mohammed Amin, Minister of State at the Presidency



Yes = 152



No = 117



Rejected = 1



Abstentions = 2



Osei Bonsu Amoah, Minister of Local Government and Decentralization



Yes = 149



No = 120



Abesmtion = 2



Stephen Amoah, deputy minister of Trade and Industry

Yes = 146



No = 123



Abstentions = 3



