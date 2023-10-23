The current economic crisis can be used to Ghana's and Africa's advantage, let's create employment out of societal pressures - Dr Think Twice

Dr Think Twice

Source: Kwaku Danso, Contributor

The ugliest head of the unexpected hardships (PRESSURES) is on, is devastating homes, is making society more uncomfortable, some are dying slowly, crimes are steadily increasing, and spousal brawls and killings are among them.

We, individuals, families (and society) can reduce the hardships, crimes, etc, if practically, we can manage our personal responsibilities reasonably and effectively.



To achieve this, we must know what our personal responsibilities are, separate them from politics, and adjust, strategically none violently. The kind of lifestyle lived twenty years, ten years, or five years ago can't be maintained, an attempt will increase crimes, insecurity, hardships, etc.



What's in the Constitution, Ghanaians should hold politicians accountable and gladly be responsible for what's not in the Constitution"



The Country Director, Expert in SOCIETAL PRESSURES, Think Twice Africa Consult (Consultancy), and Think Twice Foundation Ghana (NGO) Mr Ernest Birmeh aka Dr. Think Twice, is proudly informing Ghanaians about the impending campaign against unnecessary SOCIETAL PRESSURES in the country, 24th -25th October in Accra and 27th - 28th November respectively.



He said "SOCIETAL PRESSURES, are absolutely outmoded to a larger extent creating their own harmful effects. Thousands of years back, they were great, today are more deadly and must be addressed. They are hugely outside of the constitution and must be handled separately"



*Absolutely, it doesn't encourage effective planning, any society that doesn't engage in individual and collective planning stands a chance to suffer. I planned, I didn't plan are two different issues" He said.

He said "The warning we gave to Ghanaians through PROMPTED SUICIDES across ten regions during awareness creation was enough, but society never took us seriously.



Examples of SOCIETAl PRESSURES are mounting pressures on individuals to marry, have babies, have expensive funerals, teasing or mocking individuals to do something, one man one wife, leading to various forms of domestic-related violence, killings, taking care of a partner in relationships with intentions to marry the partner are all creating problems, huge unnecessary demands from girlfriends and it's associated issues are all-inclusive issues that will be addressed during the Campaign".



The campaign is exclusively, a man campaign with full police backup. The reason for the main action is to avoid Politicization of the campaign, tagging it NPP or NDC. It has no affiliate with any political party but only for the interest of Ghanaians especially the YOUTH"



He further stated, "After sensitization in these two regions, we will see how best Employment Generation will take effect out of the concept of Tackling societal pressures through employment generations separating individual personal responsibilities from politics".



The campaign will open up an appeal for logistics, all concerned Ghanaians, and political party aspirants, should come to our support, and help make this dream a reality.