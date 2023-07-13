7
Menu
News

The current parliament will go down as the worst since 1992 - Political Analyst

Parliament 5677 Parliament of Ghana

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Boakye Yiadom, a political analyst, has predicted that the eighth parliament will be remembered as the worst in Ghana’s fourth republican history.

Yiadom stated that the 2020 parliamentary election provided us with an opportunity where Ghanaians expected our elected MPs from both sides of the House with equal numbers and one independent candidate to perform better.

However, they have demonstrated that they are not interested in performing their duties beyond partisan politics, he said on Nyankonton Nu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

Boakye Yiadom, the analyst, stated unequivocally that it makes no sense for Minority MPs to boycott sittings and attend court proceedings involving Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson and Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

He called their actions unnecessary and irresponsible, saying they should have serious consequences on both sides of the House.

He slammed the MPs on the side of the Majority, wondering why they would abandon their parliamentary duties and following Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his campaign tours.

He emphasised that the current legislature had failed Ghanaians miserably and hoped that voters would punish the lawmakers in 2024.

"We expected that with an equal number of MPs on both sides and the election of the NDC’s Speaker and an independent candidate who chose to work with the NPP, things would be better. We thought it was excellent for Ghana. We believed that having an equal parliament would aid in nation-building. But, in this fourth Republican dispensation, this parliament is the worst I’ve seen. This parliament has not been beneficial, and I am praying and hoping that Ghanaians will change the majority of the MPs. I am confident that Ghanaian voters will punish these legislators.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku
Kwesi Pratt reacts to leaked audio on IGP
Otabil’s name pops up in Adjetey Anang’s wife’s pregnancy story
Young Ghanaian who shot relatives in US slapped with 6 charges, pleads not guilty
Sack Dampare and lose 1 million votes - A Plus' warning to NPP on July 2
Two top civil servants who have been branded NDC members
Ablakwa petitions World Bank over Ursula's US$48m 'unapproved' contract
Related Articles: