The current parliament will go down as the worst since 1992 - Political Analyst

Parliament of Ghana

Boakye Yiadom, a political analyst, has predicted that the eighth parliament will be remembered as the worst in Ghana’s fourth republican history.

Yiadom stated that the 2020 parliamentary election provided us with an opportunity where Ghanaians expected our elected MPs from both sides of the House with equal numbers and one independent candidate to perform better.



However, they have demonstrated that they are not interested in performing their duties beyond partisan politics, he said on Nyankonton Nu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



Boakye Yiadom, the analyst, stated unequivocally that it makes no sense for Minority MPs to boycott sittings and attend court proceedings involving Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson and Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



He called their actions unnecessary and irresponsible, saying they should have serious consequences on both sides of the House.

He slammed the MPs on the side of the Majority, wondering why they would abandon their parliamentary duties and following Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his campaign tours.



He emphasised that the current legislature had failed Ghanaians miserably and hoped that voters would punish the lawmakers in 2024.



"We expected that with an equal number of MPs on both sides and the election of the NDC’s Speaker and an independent candidate who chose to work with the NPP, things would be better. We thought it was excellent for Ghana. We believed that having an equal parliament would aid in nation-building. But, in this fourth Republican dispensation, this parliament is the worst I’ve seen. This parliament has not been beneficial, and I am praying and hoping that Ghanaians will change the majority of the MPs. I am confident that Ghanaian voters will punish these legislators.”