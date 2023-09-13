The devil is a liar - Bawumia preaches

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Bawumia received resounding applause as he joined the leadership and members of the Methodist Church of Ghana (MCG) to inaugurate their newly constructed head office complex in Accra.

In a memorable moment, he infused his speech with a touch of sermon, boldly declaring, "My voice wanted to give me a showdown this morning, but I say the devil is a liar," Dialyguidenetwork reports.



During the ceremony, he also imparted a message of transformation, urging Christians to lead lives that emulate Jesus Christ, the Son of God.



Addressing a packed audience at the impressive Wesley Tower building, Dr. Bawumia emphasized, "If Christians could lead transformed lives in Jesus Christ, then it meant that the church and the state were heading towards a bright future." His words resonated with the crowd, drawing enthusiastic applause.



This 16-storey state-of-the-art edifice, situated in the Ambassadorial Enclave of West Ridge in Accra, was financed entirely through the church's internal funds. It boasts of an auditorium, a restaurant, executive conference rooms, rentable offices, and a 100-capacity car park.



The facility serves as a hub for the commercial activities of the Methodist Conference and elevates the church's reputation as one of Ghana's oldest Christian denominations.

Vice President Bawumia expressed hope that Wesley Towers would be a place of transformation, spiritual growth, and maturity for all who enter its doors.



He prayed, "May the Wesley Towers be a place where lives are changed, where relationships are deepened. Let this edifice be a symbol of our commitment to the values of faith, hope, and love. May it serve as a reminder that, as a community, we are called to be a source of light and inspiration to all who enter."



He commended the unwavering faith, dedication, and commitment of the entire Methodist Church Ghana, acknowledging the countless hours of hard work and sacrifice that culminated in this moment. He emphasized that the Wesley Towers symbolized faith, hope, love, and the collective efforts of a community with a shared purpose and vision.



Bawumia underlined that Wesley Towers was more than just a physical structure; it embodied faith, hope, and love, and would be a space for worship, fellowship, work, learning, support, and outreach—central to the church's mission.



Expressing gratitude to the church members who generously contributed their time, talents, money, and resources to make Wesley Towers a reality, he praised their dedication and commitment.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, delivered a sermon encouraging church members to rededicate their lives to God. He emphasized the enduring faith and hope symbolized by the edifice, which would be used to spread the gospel of Christ worldwide.



Citing Nehemiah 12:27-47, which recounted the construction of Jerusalem's walls by the Israelites, he urged the congregation to renew their faith in the Lord and lead lives pleasing to God.



He expressed gratitude for God's faithfulness during the challenging construction phase, marked by the global financial crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



