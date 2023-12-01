The digital economy has created new jobs for the youth - Richard Ahiagbah

NPP's Director of Communications

The Director of communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has mentioned that the emergence of the digital economy in Ghana has seen the creation of thousands of jobs for the youth.

He highlighted the fundamental role of the digital economy in transforming business operations and youth employment prospects.



The Communications Director expressed this opinion in a post shared on X, on November 30, 2023.



According to Ahiagbah, the shift has instigated the creation of numerous jobs for the youth and pushed the online growth of countless enterprises, allowing them to engage with customers 24 hours a day.



Ahiagbah wrote, "The digital economy is the 24-hour economy championed in Ghana by Dr. Bawumia. The digital economy has created thousands of new jobs for the youth, facilitating the growth of many enterprises online with the ability to transact with their customers 24 hours vastly due to mobile payment interoperability..."



He explained that a key component behind this accessibility is the extensive adoption of mobile payment interoperability.

Mr. Ahiabgah added that Dr Bawumia, a staunch advocate of digital revolution has continually emphasized the need for technological advancement to drive economic growth.



He further said the advocacy for the digital economy has translated into tangible results, with its impact being felt across various sectors.



