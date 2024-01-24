The disrespectful and arrogant posture of Wontumi was learned from Akufo-Addo - NDC communicator

A member of the communication team for the NDC, Ayariga Osman

A communicator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ayariga Osman, has blamed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the seeming disrespectful and arrogant posture of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, towards the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to him, Wontumi and his cohorts had learnt their bad manners from their president, who also exhibits the same traits.



He made these comments on a TV3 program on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.



Ayariga Osman noted that Wontumi and his group were a reflection of the bigger problem in the NPP, which is the lack of respect and regard for the traditional and cultural authorities in the country.



“You would realise that that disrespectful and arrogant posture coming from Wontumi and the rascals is just one that they have learnt from their president, because he also exhibits that.



“This group of rascals have just learned from the bigger rascal who is the older rascal in the person of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he said.

He added that Wontumi's behaviour was not surprising, as he was a product of his environment.



“If you are in a home and you realise that all the wrong ones are being disrespectful, then it means that they learnt it from the older ones within the home. So, Wontumi is just the microcosm of the whole issue,” he stated.



This comes after the recent standoff between the Manhyia Palace and Chairman Wontumi, who has been accused of threatening to challenge the Asantehene’s authority if need be.



Wontumi had made some derogatory remarks against the Asantehene, accusing him of being influenced by former President John Mahama to endorse the 2020 election results, which he claimed were rigged in favour of the NDC.



The Asantehene and the Asanteman Council has summoned Wontumi to appear before them at the palace for questioning, and had threatened to close down his radio and TV stations if he failed to honour their invitation.

