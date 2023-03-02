The dream of Prof. Atta Mills has been actualized - Mahama on UHAS

An old photo of when John Mahama was vice president to John Atta Mills

John Dramani Mahama has expressed joy at seeing how well-established the University of Health and Allied Sciences has become.

According to the former president of Ghana, his joy is full because it is a fulfilment of the dream of the late former president, Prof John Evans Atta Mills.



“As I drove onto the campus of the University of Health and Allied Sciences, popularly know as UHAS, which was built during the tenure of our great party, I could not help but feel a sense of fulfilment that the dream and fulfilment of our late president, Prof John Evans Atta Mills, has been actualized in a very beautiful way.



“The Volta Region maintains a towering significance in the history of our great party, the NDC,” he said.



John Mahama was speaking during the launch of his campaign in the regional capital of the Volta Region, Ho.

John Dramani Mahama recently picked up nomination forms once again to contest the flagbearer race of the NDC.



Watch the new episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/WA