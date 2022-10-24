The enemies of a popular woman currently being prosecuted will suffer - Prophet Badu Kobi

The Head Pastor and Founder of Glorious Wave Church International Prophet, Emmanuel Kobi Badu, has prophesied that a popular woman in Ghana who is currently being prosecuted will not be found guilty of any crime.

During a sermon in his church, Prophet Badu Kobi said that the state’s prosecution of the woman has no future.



He suggested that the enemies of the said woman should be well prepared because they would be haunted after her release.



“There is a certain woman in Ghana here, people are talking about her for the past few weeks. Whatever is happening to her, it has no future.



“Nothing will ever happen to her. Nothing, she will walk free. And when she walks free, enemies must stand well.



“What will happen after, what happened to her, it will turn and follow enemies. And it will not be easy for her enemies,” he said in a video shared by Kofi Radio, which was sighted by GhanaWeb.



Even though, Prophet Badu Kobi did not mention any name, social media users have claimed, the prophecy is about Evangelist Mama Pat, founder of Heavenway Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Mama Pat.

Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, is currently being prosecuted for allegedly defrauding some of her church members.



An Accra circuit court has granted bail to the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua, a.k.a. Nana Agradaa, in the sum of GH¢150,000 with three sureties.



Nana Agradaa is facing 7 charges, including defrauding her church members by false pretence in court.



She has, however, pleaded not guilty to her charges.



As part of the bail conditions, she is expected to provide three sureties, of whom one must be justified with a title deed.



She is also required to deposit her passport at the court registry.

Prior to this, Nana Agradaa was granted bail in the amount of GHC50,000 with three sureties in her first case.



As part of her bail conditions, Agradaa is supposed to report to police every Wednesday.



Background:



The Ghana Police Service arrested repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat, on Sunday, October 9, 2022.



“The Police have arrested Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of money-doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public. The suspect is currently assisting police investigation,” a statement from the police said.



Nana Agradaa’s arrest comes on the back of allegations made by scores of her church members, who claimed that she had scammed them after an all-night service.

The former fetish priestess had advertised in a viral video that she was going to give out monies to people who would attend her all-night church service on Friday, October 7, 2022.



Things, however, did not go as planned for many of the people who attended the service as many of them cried foul that they had given out monies to her but she failed to keep to her side of the agreement.



She is eventually reported to have sent the people away from the church, prompting the alarms they raised online.



The police have since called on all persons who were affected by the supposed scam to report to the Accra Regional Police Command to help with the investigations.



Watch Badu Kodi's prophesy in the video below:





IB/BOG