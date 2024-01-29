The exact words Wontumi spoke that landed him in trouble with Manhyia Palace

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi)

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been in the news lately for some disparaging remarks he supposedly made against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Wontumi's comments landed him in trouble with the Manhyia Palace (the Kumasi Traditional Council) after the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Dua, reported the issue to the Asantehene, which led to he [Chairman Wontumi] being summoned by the palace.



But what exactly did the leading NPP executive say that got him summoned before the Asanteman council?



According to reports, Wontumi had said that he had built his own kingdom within Ashanti, had his own police and military, and that he would speak his mind to any one, including the Otumfuo if he disagreed on an issue with him.



His comments are said to have sparked outrage among the chiefs and people of the Ashanti region, who considered them as an affront to the authority and dignity of the Asantehene.



"I have built my own kingdom, I have my own police and military, and I will speak my mind to Otumfuo if I disagree on an issue with him," he is reported to have said, a report by onuaonline.com stated.

Meanwhile, the Kumasi Traditional Council has cleared Chairman Wontumi after the latter made appearance before them, in the presence of a high-powered delegation of the New Patriotic Party.







