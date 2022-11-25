The executive has lost power, it is now hanging - KNUST lecturer

Political scientist Dr Akwasi Amakye Boateng

Senior lecturer at the Department of History and Political Studies, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Akwasi Amakye Boateng, has stated that the executive branch of government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lost its power.

In a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Amakye Boateng said that the president and his appointees are aware of this and are only waiting for their terms of office to end.



He intimated that the influence of the president and his close associates on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and other branches of government, particularly the legislature, has faded.



“Now the executive is gone. The executive is only hanging. They are all waiting for their term of Office to run out so that they leave. They know it.



“Their authority has been eroded. That is why the majority leader was asking Gabby Otchere Darko what his locus was in the government. He will not have made the same comments in the past.



“He (the majority leader) said this because now aside from the executive body, Gabby has no authority now. He cannot order anybody around, they won’t mind them,” he said in Twi.

He added that all the people who have been defending the president, including Members of Parliament, are very likely to lose any election they contest in within the party.



Watch the interview below:







Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:









Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:







IB/BOG