2
Menu
News

The executive has lost power, it is now hanging - KNUST lecturer

Dr Kwasi Amakye Boateng Political scientist Dr Akwasi Amakye Boateng

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senior lecturer at the Department of History and Political Studies, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Akwasi Amakye Boateng, has stated that the executive branch of government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lost its power.

In a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Amakye Boateng said that the president and his appointees are aware of this and are only waiting for their terms of office to end.

He intimated that the influence of the president and his close associates on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and other branches of government, particularly the legislature, has faded.

“Now the executive is gone. The executive is only hanging. They are all waiting for their term of Office to run out so that they leave. They know it.

“Their authority has been eroded. That is why the majority leader was asking Gabby Otchere Darko what his locus was in the government. He will not have made the same comments in the past.

“He (the majority leader) said this because now aside from the executive body, Gabby has no authority now. He cannot order anybody around, they won’t mind them,” he said in Twi.

He added that all the people who have been defending the president, including Members of Parliament, are very likely to lose any election they contest in within the party.

Watch the interview below:



Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:



Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:



IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: