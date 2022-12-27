0
The faces of the wives of these popular politicians

Wives Of Politicians 2022 Some of the faces of the politicians captured in this story

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

They say that when a person walks into political life, nothing about them ever becomes private any longer.

Whether true or not, the proliferation of the internet has allowed an increasing number of people to experience and learn about some of the private details of some politicians' lives.

In this GhanaWeb article, we take a look at some popular male politicians and their wives.

The article focuses on politicians from both sides of the divide: the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Here they are:

Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, recently got married to his ‘secret’ fiancée at a private ceremony in Accra.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, December 17, 2022, just days after he was re-elected as the party's national delegate congress at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dignitaries who graced the occasion included the former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama; the newly-elected and immediate-past National Chairpersons of the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah and Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, respectively.

See photos of the two below:





Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

In the case of the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he has severally flaunted his wife online.

On a number of occasions, he has come online to celebrate certain feats she has achieved, one of which was when she graduated with a master's degree in law.



Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has also shared photos of his wife a number of times.



Sam Nartey George

The MP for Nongo-Prampram, Sam George, is one of the politicians who doesn’t miss an opportunity to share wonderful moments with his wife.

From their times at church to special moments, wedding anniversaries, and social gatherings, the Georges have been spotted sharing moments of love with each other on a number of occasions.







Alban Bagbin

In the case of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, he has used a number of his speaking engagements in parliament to send warm messages to his wife.



Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea is the Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Company (STC).

He and his wife have also shared some beautiful moments together, some of which he has shared on social media before.



AE/BOG

