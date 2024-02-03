The facts should be plain: Kwesi Pratt clashes with Nana B over pro-NPP EC officials

There was an exchange between Kwesi Pratt Jnr., the managing editor of the Insight newspaper, and New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Organizer Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on February 2, 2024.

The argument borders on the presence of card-bearing members of political parties working as officials in the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the 2024 elections.



Kwesi Pratt expressed concern about the neutrality and transparency of the Electoral Commission, emphasizing that individuals who have shown their party colors and work with the EC pose a challenge and threat to the elections.



He claimed that Dr. Peter Appiahene an EC official has openly disclosed his affiliation with the NPP on live radio.



On the other hand, Nana B disputed Kwesi Pratt's assertion, stating that allegations against individuals like Dr. Asare Bossman the deputy EC chair, and Dr. Peter Appiahene being card-bearing members of the NPP are fabrications.



Nana B argued that the focus should be on allowing people to work based on their qualifications and qualities, rather than raising concerns about their political affiliations.



However, Kwesi Pratt interjected insisting on the importance of facts, claiming that he had personally heard Dr. Peter Appiahene admitting to being an NPP member on live radio.

It may be recalled that the Bono regional chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) alleged that Dr. Peter Appiahene cannot be neutral on the job of the commission due to his political affiliation with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking at a press conference in the afternoon of Wednesday April 5 at the party's regional office in Sunyani, the Communication Officer, Charles Akowuah Tuffour said, Dr. Appiahene has been their co-panelist on various political shows in the media therefore they find it surprising that he will be appointed as staff of the Electoral Commission.



He said, Appiahene was not only a member of the NPP regional communication team, but was also a known TESCON patron at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).



Dr Appiahene has also been captured on tape defending the NPP.



Read an excerpt of their conversation below



Kwesi Pratt: This morning, my brother Nana B has been speaking the truth, and I hope he will understand me on this issue as well.

My greatest worry about the election that we are heading towards is those that have shown their party colors and are working with the EC; that is the biggest problem.



The neutrality of the Electoral Commission must not only be guaranteed but must also be transparent. If not, there would be more suspicion always, and when you talk about that, nobody wants to listen.



Card-bearing party members who are working at the Electoral Commission.



Nana B: That is never true, uncle. Listen, Dr. Asare Bossman, the time that they appointed him.



Kwesi Pratt: No, he is not the one.



Nana B: No wait, I am talking about two people. When he was appointed, NDC members opposed him, alleging that he was a Tescon patron at the University of Ghana. At the time, I was the National Youth organizer.

Until Dr. Asare Bossman was appointed, I had not even seen him before. I used to listen to him on the radio as a political science lecturer but never knew him. I was the custodian of all patrons as the National Youth Organizer, so I told them that wasn't true, yet they still made such allegations.



Secondly, recently they appointed Apeahene. For me, I haven't seen him before, but they argued that he is a communicator, and when he goes on the radio, they call him a social commentator.



One might think that his opinions favor the ruling government, but you cannot say that he is a card-bearing member.



So, if we want to drag this issue then, the former Hajia who was an EC member, her father was NDC Northern regional chairman. Directly and of her, she even got married to the NDC national first vice, but we didn't raise any alarm at the time. So, I think we should allow people to work based on their qualities and qualifications.



Kwesi Pratt: In this studio, all of us cannot agree on certain things, but the facts should be plain. I have heard the man himself, not someone alleging, but himself sitting on the radio that he is an NPP member and giving strategies on how to prevent NDC from winning power, from his own mouth.



Nana B: Then I haven't heard that. Please send me such clips.

Kwesi Pratt: And what we are saying is, I am not saying only NPP members shouldn't go to the Electoral Commission; NDC members also shouldn't be part of the Electoral Commission. Anybody who has revealed their party colors shouldn't have any business at the Electoral Commission.







