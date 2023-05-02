The fifty 50 club goes to the rescue of Asare Bediako Senior High School

Desks donations made to Asare Badiako Senior High School

It is often said that it is the learning environment that determines the success and motivation of the student to achieve success. But students of Asare Bediako Senior High School at Akrokerri in the Adansi North District in the Ashanti Region do not have the benefit of learning in a more serene and comfortable environment.

According to the headmaster of the School, Dr. Emmanuel Asiedu, the school has furniture deficit of close to 600 with a student population of over 1,700. He added that the school has no fence wall which he said poses a security threat to the students especially the boys who are domiciled in the school.



Quite more disturbing is the fact that the girls are housed outside the school in rented apartments which serve as girls’ dormitory.



This however prompted Obuasi based non-governmental organization, the Fifty 50 Club to come to their aid by donating 100 mono desks at the cost of GHS 25,000 to the school. The gesture coincided with the 9th donation event of the club.



In addition, the club offered a full scholarship (covering tuition, hostel and other incidental costs) to Clifford Wilson, who is currently pursuing a BSc in



Human Biology (Medicine) Program at KNUST, Kumasi. The club provided funding for the payment of the 2023/24 (2nd year) school fees and related charges totaling GHS 10,000. It also made a further commitment to pay for the remaining four years of his program (depending on his academic performance).



Speaking to the media after the donation, the president and founder of the club, Jacob Edmund-Acquah, made an appeal to corporate institutions to emulate the MTN Foundation which recently made a GHS 20,000 donation to the club to support its activities. He expressed his gratitude for the generosity of all the club members and encouraged the students to take their education seriously as that positively impacts future opportunities and career choices.

Founded in July 2020, the Fifty 50 Club has made several donations over the past 3 years including contributing to the cost of surgeries for kids with various heart/medical conditions, supporting community clinics with medical equipment and supplies, providing scholarships to brilliant but needy students, and setting up over 23 people with trading businesses.



Mr. Edmund-Acquah said the club's intentions now is, among others, to make donations that impact the wider community hence the decision to step in to help when the authorities of the school petitioned them for support. He was optimistic that the furniture will go a long way to provide some level of comfort for the school.



He stated: "When we came here, we realized that there were empty classrooms which goes to show that lack of furniture was a pressing issue facing the school so we believe that our gesture will alleviate their plight and enhance teaching and learning."



Dr. Emmanuel Asiedu commended the club for the gesture and intimated that though government is doing its bit to support the school, they also need other bodies and individuals to come to their aid since the school has enormous challenges.



Irrespective of the challenges facing the school, the headmaster said the school stands tall among the three senior high schools in the Adansi North district in all academic competitions.



Master Clifford Wilson, who received scholarship from the Fifty 50 Club also commended them for their support. He said funding his education has always been a daunting task for his family.

"This support from the Club has come as a huge relief to me and my family since it has been difficult for us to pay my school fees and hostel fees too. I really thank the Fifty 50 club for the support," he said.



Speaking on behalf of the students, the Head boy of the school, Oppong Daniel said the students share the same washroom with teachers of the school which he said was not pleasant.



He again, revealed that there have been constant attacks from the community folks due to the absence of fence wall in the school.



He said, "The community boys attack us during preps and entertainment, they go to the extent of stealing from us and injuring some of us."



He called on the government and other benevolent organizations and individuals to come to the aid of the school.