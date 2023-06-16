The future is female and the future is entrepreneurship: Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs launches YoFEP

CEO of Ghana Enterprises Agency, Kosi Ayi-Yankey

Source: Isshak Abdullai, Contributor

The Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs has launched the Young Female Entrepreneurs Programme (YoFEP), a transformative initiative aimed at

empowering young Ghanaian women in entrepreneurship.



With a focus on providing comprehensive support, including training, mentorship, and access to capital, YoFEP seeks to enable the establishment and growth of sustainable businesses.



The virtual launch event, held on June 15, witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, industry leaders, and prominent figures dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship.



Chairperson, Richard Addison of the Chamber's Governing Council opened the event, extending a warm welcome to all participants and highlighting the Chamber's commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs.



Sherif Ghali, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, presented a



comprehensive overview of YoFEP, outlining its objectives and significance in driving economic growth. Ghali emphasised the program's commitment to providing young female entrepreneurs with the tools, knowledge, and resources necessary to succeed in their ventures.

The keynote address was delivered by the esteemed Kosi Ayi-Yankey (Mrs), who captivated the audience with her profound statement, "The Future is Female and The Future is Entrepreneurship".



Ayi-Yankey, CEO of the Ghana Enterprises Agency, shed light on the government's proactive measures to support women entrepreneurs and expressed her dedication to empowering women in business. She encouraged young females to seek information, grasp opportunities and emphasised the importance of collaboration among partners to maximise impact.



During the event, partners including WUSC Ghana, GIZ, and the Development Bank Ghana congratulated the chamber for initiating YoFEP. These organizations pledged their continued collaboration to empower young female entrepreneurs in Ghana, recognizing the crucial role they play in driving innovation and economic progress.



YoFEP holds immense promise in transforming the entrepreneurial landscape for young Ghanaian women. By removing barriers and fostering a supportive ecosystem, the program aims to elevate the participation of young women in entrepreneurship, creating a vibrant and inclusive business environment.



About the Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs:



The Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs is a leading organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and empowering young entrepreneurs in Ghana. The Chamber provides a platform for networking, capacity building, and advocacy, striving to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurial success.