Politics

'The future kids will suffer because of our corruptible minds' - Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo says swaying electorates with money in exchange for votes must be condemned by all.

He lashed out at parliamentary aspirants who purportedly influenced delegates with money in the recent New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



According to him, the act is ‘evil’ and claims Ghana’s slow pace in development must be blamed on corrupt politicians.



“The future kids will suffer because of our corruptible mindsets,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Kofi Akpaloo also described the practice as terrifying and invariably posing danger and has the tendency of jeopardizing Ghana’s democracy.

He, however, suggested that any candidate vying for position and pays money in buying votes in future must be investigated by the state and if found culpable be disqualified and made to face the full rigors of the law.



Mr. Akpaloo told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang that his party members have been advised to desist from such practices in the upcoming election.



He appealed to the Ghanaian electorates to massively vote for his party to win the December 7 polls to help eliminate this scourge in Ghana politics.

