The government is committed to ending land degradation by 2030 - Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has underscored the commitment by the government of Ghana to end land degradation and deforestation by 2030.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly during New York Climate Week on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the minister lauded the progress made by the government by deploying diverse and forward-thinking approaches to tackling the environmental menace.



At the event, Samuel Abu Jinapor elucidated Ghana’s innovative strategies aimed at combating deforestation and forest degradation within its borders.

He said that as the world is challenged with pressing environmental issues, Ghana’s vision and initiatives serve as a beacon of hope and innovation on the path towards a more sustainable future.



However, Samuel Abu Jinapor used the opportunity to hold diplomatic talks with the US Special Presidential envoy on Climate, Secretary John Kerry, and the UK Minister of State for Energy and Net Zero, Rt. Hon. Graham Stuart.