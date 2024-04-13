The green book was better – Hopeson Adorye 'mocks' NPP's performance tracker

Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye, a former deputy national security coordinator, has voiced his opinion on the efficacy of the National Democratic Congress's (NDC) green book compared to the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) performance tracker.

His comments come after the government admitted inaccuracies in the performance tracker.



Adorye's remarks were made in response to a social media post revealing that the government had acknowledged errors in its performance tracker. The post stated, "The Government has admitted that 67 entries were mistakenly included on the list of projects featured on the performance tracker following its launch."



In light of this, Adorye expressed his preference for the NDC's green book, asserting that it was superior to the NPP's Performance Tracker.



He emphasised that the green book, which documented developmental projects undertaken during the NDC's tenure in government, offered a more reliable record.



"The green book was better lah," Adorye remarked in a Facebook post on April 12, 2024.

The Government of Ghana has disclosed that 67 entries were wrongly included in the government's performance tracker after 48 hours of its launch.



In a tweet, the government also expressed joy with citizens' interest in the tracker.



"Following the successful launch of the Performance Tracker, the government expresses gratitude for the remarkable interest and scrutiny from citizens.



"This level of engagement demonstrates the public's commitment to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the information provided.



"Within 48 hours following the launch, our attention has been drawn to 67 entries which were erroneously included," the tweet concluded.

The Performance Tracker platform has been designed to give Ghanaian citizens easy access to valuable information on the performance of the Government of Ghana since 2017.



The government's records are collected from 30 ministries organised to show projects undertaken by the government, as well as data on the outcome, impact, and beneficiaries of government interventions, enabling users to assess the effectiveness of these interventions.



The government believes showcasing the achievements can enhance transparency and accountability and build public trust in its ability to deliver on its promises.







AM/SEA

Watch the latest episode of People & Places below.











Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel