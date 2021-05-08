The hardship in Ghana doesn’t mean government is doing nothing – NPP MP

Member of Parliament for Nhyeaso, Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament for Nhyeaso, Stephen Amoah has said that the fact that there is hardship in the country at the moment does not mean the government is doing nothing.

He indicates that the hardship Ghanaians are facing now is a global phenomenon and not happening in just Ghana.



“I am not saying there is no hardship but for the hardship today, the reason is not necessarily government not doing its best but it is a global thing that we need to accept."

He indicated that the people of Ghana are justified when they ask for the country to be fixed but they should also realize that the country is not in normal times.



“So when they tell us to fix it, they are not wrong but we should not take it as if we are in normal times,” he stressed.