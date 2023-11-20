The hardship is unbearable but 2024 is a chance to change - John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, has spoken about the state of the Ghanaian economy stressing the need for citizens to vote for change come 2024.

The former president, speaking in the Bono East Region as part of his 'Building Ghana Tour' joined members of the Apostolic Continuation Church at Techiman on Sunday, November 19, 2023.



He said he was aware of the unbearable hardship many were facing but that there was the need to vote for a leader who comes in to change the economic fortunes post-2024.



"We all remember that some time back, some people came to us with lofty promises. Mostly, all these promises are for the votes of electorates. Not all that glitters is gold," he said.



"Let us learn from our mistakes and vote wisely. I'm aware of what every Ghanaian is going through. The hardship is unbearable," he added in Twi.



Whiles stating the role of voters in effecting change through the ballot, he acknowledged the fact that the ultimate choice of a leader rests with God and who he will ordain as leader.



"God will choose for us a leader who will deliver the country and set us on a path of prosperity," he added.

The 2024 elections is a crucial vote that pits Mahama against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who was recently elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



SARA







