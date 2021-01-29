The historic town of Anum-Asamankese

Map of the Asamankese

Source: Abusua Panyin Ntaaku Asihene, Contributor

The historic town of Anum-Asamankese which forms an integral part of Asamankese Township is located in Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region.

The twin-town comprises Asamankese proper (founded by Twi-speaking people) and Anum-Asamankese (founded by Guan–speaking people).



Tradition holds that during the Akwamus long journey from Heman to Nyanawase, the leader of the Asamankese group was Adontenhene Tankamfo, a clan nephew to the Akwamu Stool. They halted at Mmetiam, then Akwatia and settled at Asuokow while the main body under King Akotoa of Akwamu settled permanently at Nyanawasw.



Of the parent–stock at Anum in the Asuogyaman District, tradition says that their ancestors settled at Krabo and Mamedede on the Adeiso-Nsawam road before the Akwamus arrived at Nyanawaso. It also happened that in those days the Akwamus at Nyanawaso became the predominant partner.



Later, a misunderstanding arose between the Anums and Akwamus which compelled the Anums to break off and seek refuge in the Mid-Volta Basin under the leadership of Nenye Kwasi Anyane, 1723, and Nenye Kolihue, 1728.



Counter Migration:

A significant event in the history of the parent-stock at Anum was a counter-migration of a section of the people to Asamankese. In 1906, internal dissension in Anum became rife in the town, resulting in a civil war between the Amoanda and Apenkwa residents.



Precisely, a dispute had just reared its ugly head between the Amoanda and Fiaga of Peki, Kojo Dei I, over some borderland at a place called Asolibo which led to the death of Afari Kwasi of Amoanda. Coupled with lack of arable land at Anum, the Amoandas under Nenye Essah Kwasi I (alias Kwasi Mensah) said farewell to the rest of the people, and left with the Kwasi Anyane Stool on February 2, 1906.



Another member of the group was Nenye Kwatia, the son of the chief, and Twafohene, who also took a selection of the Agona clan family with him, was elevated to the post of Twafohene in the course of the journey.



Thus 143 persons from Anum set out- men, women, children and all. When they reached a place called Totomento near Mangoase in Pakro area on November 26, 1906, a delegation was dispatched to Accra on December 5, 1906 to solicit the approval of the Ga Mantse Nii Tachie Obili IV.



After the documents for approval from the governor were completed, the governor presented Nenye Essah Kwasi Mensah 1, of the Kwasi Anyane Stool with a Silver Staff, while the Ga Mantse also delegated two linguists, Kwao Kwei and one other, to accompany them, first to Asuokow where after funeral rites to mourn their ancestors (by way of firing musketry and drumming for three consecutive days), they finally arrived at Asamankese on February 17, 1907. They were accorded very warm welcome by Chief Kwaku Amoa I (Okromansa) and his people.

The founding fathers of Asamankese had earlier deserted Asuokow which was found to be swampy and joined a blacksmith of the Akwamu King called OTOMFO ASARE at his hamlet, about 5km west of Asuokow. They jointly built the town which was named ASAREMAN after the first settler, Otomfo Asare, while Tankamfo ruled the town with his ancestral Abrade-Stool.



The elders who arrived from Anum included Nenye Essah Kwasi Mensah I, Mankrado Kwame Amposah I, Ohemma Kyerewa I, Gyaasehene Kwadwo Nimako, Akyeame Kwaku Osei, Gyankwadwo and Adu Kwame. Abusua Panyin Yeboah Kwaku, Asafoatse Takyi Kwao, Twafohene Anyane Kwatia I and Okomfo Anyesu Nawuri.



They were first settled at a section of Asamankese township known as Korobete in the marshy, low lying area unsuitable for settlement, therefore, in 1915, during the reign of Nenye Kwasi Adae (Aboagye Kumi 1909-1926), they moved to their present hillock abode nearer to their farmlands and villages such as Amoanda, Kyekyewere, Konakohwe, Asuokow Damasi, Asiyie, Adiembra, Obotwene, etc.

