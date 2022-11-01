The history of leadership is for young people - Otokunor justifies General Secretary bid

A General Secretary hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, has made a case for his age in the race, as he appears to be the youngest person contesting.

According to the current Deputy General Secretary of the party, those believing that being a young man, he does not deserve a place at the seat of the General Secretary need to be reminded about the party's history.



Speaking to GhanaWeb TV's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese on Election Desk, Dr. Peter Otokunor explained that it is a false starter for such arguments because even the founder of their party was a relatively young man when he set it up.



He also made an example of Jesus Christ to support his argument.



"The history of leadership is a history for young people. Good leaders who have made history from the days of Adam have been young people. One of the greatest men who have lived on this earth was Jesus Christ. In fact, he led this world as a young person.



"In this party, the party was actually formed and led by a 33-year-old who led a revolution in 1981 and became a Head of State. And, if you look at the history of the PNDC and the NDC, in actual fact, all those people who led the party and made the party what it is were all young people. You had the PV Obengs, the Totobi Kwakyes, the Nana Ato Dadzie's who were 23, 24, 25, and 26-year-olds, who, coupled with the leader himself, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings… they made great strides," he said.

Dr. Peter Otokunor argued further that in the actual sense of speaking, the founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings, became the father of modern Ghana when he was a young man.



"The Ghana legacy as it stands now cannot be mentioned without Rawlings. In actual fact, Rawlings has become the founder of modern Ghana after independence. So, you cannot overemphasize the role of the young people," he justified.



