The iconic Nkrumah speech on March 6, 1957

Ghana's first prime minister and president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and his Convention People’s Party had long fought British colonial rule and oppression from 1949.

The group led a nationalist movement which advocated immediate independence from the British and this resulted in a non-violent campaign dubbed the “Positive Action” movement.



The movement's activities led to the arrest of many of Nkrumah’s supporters who were sent to jail but were later released after the general elections.



Ghana held its general elections in February 1951 following the widespread “Positive Action” campaign with Nkrumah’s CPP emerging victorious with 35 out of 38 seats.



The victory of the CPP sparked a wave of change with many demanding independence and freedom for Ghana.



Nkrumah and his CPP worked tirelessly on the government structure of the Gold Coast which was intended towards full self-government and independence.



On March 6, 1957, Kwame Nkrumah’s efforts earned him the Prime minister position of the newly named nation of Ghana.

To mark the glorious day, Dr Nkrumah, the CPP and the general populace staged massive jubilation at the place currently known as the independence square in Accra.



The very outspoken leader of the Ghana gave a remarkable speech in front of many Ghanaians while a new national anthem ‘God bless our homeland Ghana,' was played to outdoor a new dawn for Ghana.



Read Nkrumah’s speech below:



“At long last, the battle has ended! And thus, Ghana, your beloved country is free forever!



And yet again, I want to take the opportunity to thank the people of this country; the youth, the farmers, the women who have so nobly fought and won the battle.



Also, I want to thank the valiant ex-servicemen who have so cooperated with me in this mighty task of freeing our country from foreign rule and imperialism.

And, as I pointed out… from now on, today, we must change our attitudes and our minds. We must realize that from now on we are no longer a colonial but free and independent people.



But also, as I pointed out, that also entails hard work. That new Africa is ready to fight his own battles and show that after all the black man is capable of managing his own affairs.



We are going to demonstrate to the world, to the other nations, that we are prepared to lay our foundation – our own African personality.



As I said to the Assembly a few minutes ago, I made a point that we are going to create our own Africa personality and identity. It is the only way we can show the world that we are ready for our own battles.



But today, may I call upon you all, that on this great day that let us all remember that nothing can be done unless it has the support of God.



We have won the battle and again rededicate ourselves … OUR INDEPENDENCE IS MEANINGLESS UNLESS IT IS LINKED UP WITH THE TOTAL LIBERATION OF AFRICA.

Let us now, fellow Ghanaians, let us now ask for God’s blessing for only two seconds, and in your thousands and millions.



I want to ask you to pause for only one minute and give thanks to Almighty God for having led us through our difficulties, imprisonments, hardships and sufferings, to have brought us to our end of troubles today. One minute silence.



Ghana is free forever! And here I will ask the band to play the Ghana National Anthem.



Reshaping Ghana’s destiny, I am depending on the millions of the country, and the chiefs and the people, to help me to reshape the destiny of this country. We are prepared to pick it up and make it a nation that will be respected by every nation in the world.



We know we’re going to have difficult beginnings, but again, I am relying on your support…. I am relying upon your hard work.



Seeing you in this… It doesn’t matter how far my eyes go, I can see that you are here in your millions. And my last warning to you is that you are to stand firm behind us so that we can prove to the world that when the African is given a chance, he can show the world that he is somebody!

We have awakened. We will not sleep anymore. Today, from now one, there is a new African in the world!”



Happy Independence Day.



