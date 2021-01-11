The ills of Ghana’s Democracy under Akufo-Addo manifested in Parliament – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has said that the ills of Ghana’s Democracy under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo played out in Parliament on January 7.

Ghana’s Parliament witnessed total chaos from both the NPP and NDC caucus while voting was taking place to elect a Speaker for the eighth Parliament.



During the process, an NPP Member of Parliament snatched ballot papers and was beaten by his colleagues from the NDC side of Parliament.



Apart from snatching of ballot papers, some Members of Parliament were seen on National Television booting the election booth and ballot box to register their displeasure.



The straw that broke the camels’ back is when the Military stormed the chamber of parliament in a Rambo style.

Reacting to these happenings, the NDC leader said it was a reflection of how bad Ghana’s democracy has sunk under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He said:” everything that is wrong with our democracy under this President played out in Parliament that night. Snatching of ballot papers, attempting to disenfranchise the voters by getting Assin North out of the Chamber and all the other things that took place, attempting to compromise the secrecy of the ballot, everything that played out that night, you know the entry of the Military into the chamber, I mean that is an abomination, it makes us look like a banana republic.



He continued: "Because you were there and you were emotionally charged, I’m sure that the infamy of that event did not strike you but when you see it on TV again, you will see how low our democracy has sunk under this President”.



