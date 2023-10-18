The last time Bawumia came to Keta was to campaign for votes - Keta MP raises concern over neglect

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the Member of Parliament for Keta

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, the Member of Parliament for Keta, has expressed serious concerns about the government's neglect of the Keta Constituency.

He pointed out that the last time any government official visited Keta was three years ago, when the Vice President came for a campaign rally.



Mr. Gakpey emphasized that the recent spillover of water from the Akosombo Dam, managed by the Volta River Authority (VRA), has wreaked havoc in the constituency.



Despite these challenges, all efforts to provide relief items and support for the affected people have been personally funded by himself and former President John Dramani Mahama.



In an interview with GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, the MP conveyed his concerns: "Keta constituency has been neglected for three years now, tidal waves have been affecting us, and it’s a natural disaster. Now, VRA has opened their dams and released significant amount of water. We, in Ketu South, Keta, and Anlo, are bearing the brunt of all this. VRA caused all these problems and has failed to communicate with the affected people."



Mr. Gakpey further lamented the dire situation in the constituency, with people forced to seek shelter with relatives and schools being forced to close due to the flooding.

He also pointed out the absence of government officials in the area, stating, "For the past three years, we haven't seen Bawumia or Akufo-Addo here. The last time Bawumia came here, he was seeking votes. There hasn't been any communication from the government since the incident."



The spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA) has led to severe flooding in various communities in the Volta Region.



On October 16, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo visited Mepe, a community in the region that has reportedly suffered the worst effects from the spillage.



