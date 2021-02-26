‘The laws can change but not my God’ - Afia Akoto counters Otchere-Darko's LGBTQ+ comment

Afia Akoto, deputy Communications Director, NPP

It appears the Deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Afia Akoto, is unhappy with Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, following his recent comments about the Lesbians, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) group.

Mr. Otchere-Darko who is a leading member of the NPP and a nephew to President Akufo-Addo in a post on Facebook, raised the need for Ghanaians to accommodate people who belong to the LGBTQI community.



According to him, one should not be associated with homosexuals before appreciating their situation.



He went ahead to say that Ghanaians should be careful not to generate intense hate campaign against the LGBTQI group.



In Gabby's opinion, one can speak for the laws and culture of this country without adding hatred to it.



"You don’t have to be pro-gay to appreciate their situation. You only have to be human. Let us be careful and not generate an intense hate campaign against homosexuals. You can speak for the law and ‘culture’ minus hate." His position on the debate stated.

However, in reaction, Afia Akoto countered Gabby Otchere-Darko, saying she unliked the latter's post since the Bible strongly speaks against homosexuality.



The MASLOC Deputy CEO indicated she will stand by the Bible any day as according to her, though the laws can change as Gabby had asserted in his post, but her God remains unchanged.



"I had to unlike my like because aside the laws & culture my Bible speaks strongly on this and I will stand by the Bible any day because the laws can change but not my God." She retorted.



