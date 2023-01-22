The life and music journey of Elder S.K Ampiah, a Ghanaian nonagerian composer

Probably you might have heard and even sung these popular songs in your church; Onyame Tumfo (God Almighty), Onyame yɛ Nyame Kɛse (God is a great God), Yesu ne wu (The death of Jesus), Metwere Obotan bi (I lean on a certain rock), and Mmo Yesu (Well done, Jesus) - but didn't know who composed these songs.

Thee are some of the popular gospel songs composed by Mr. Samuel Kofi Ampiah popularly known as Elder S.K Ampiah of the Apostolic Church.



He is one of the unsung living legends that literally shaped our lives with their musical gifts. Elder S.K Ampiah's songs are still very relevant today because people of different faiths even know the words to his songs.



Elder Ampiah, a 97-year-old Ghanaian composer, narrated his music journey in an interview with Mrs Gina Asante on Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs on Pent TV, which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to him, he was born into a family of pentecostals but he had to move to the Apostolic Church of Ghana because of his employer, who saw his exceptional gift in playing the flute.



"My father and all memebers of my family worship with the Church of Pentecost except me...I started flute when I was in class four in Tarkwa. The Mines manager liked me because of that. So anytime his Church, the Apostolic Church was going for Convention, he brought the theme to me compose a song for that. So I prayed and the Lord gave me the song," he told the host, which was monitored by GhanaWeb.

Per an article written in the American Journal of Humanities and Social Sciences Research (AJHSSR) by Mark Millas Coffie, Elder S.K. Ampiah was born on April 10, 1925, at Dunkwaon-Offin in the Central Region of Ghana to Mr. J.E Ampiah and Madam Afuah Ansong both of blessed memory.



He was enrolled at Dunkwa Methodist primary school at age 8 in 1933. When he reached standard three, his father became sick, which truncated his education for some time. A year later, the young S.K. Ampiah continued his education at Tarkwa Methodist School in the Western Region.



At the Tarkwa Methodist School, he was selected to join the school band due to his interest, and exceptional talent in music. At age 13, his musical talent was manifested as he played the clarinet in the school band, which also sets as the background to his future musical exploits. S.K. Ampiah completed school and obtained the standard seven leaving certificate in 1942.



Read his profile as culled from the American Journal of Humanities and Social Sciences Research (AJHSSR) below:



Elder S.K. Ampiah’s Musical Exploits



Elder S.K. Ampiah was appointed as the Music Director for the Apostolic Church due to his musical prowess and commitment to the church’s activities.



As a Music Director in The Apostolic Church, Elder S.K. Ampiah’s role was to coordinate musical activities in the church, especially during conventions and crusades. Before any church convention, he is usually given the theme to compose songs for congregational singing.



He narrates: “I pray to God to fill me with the Holy Spirit to compose”. He will then go to sleep and by the time he is awake, he hears melodies running

through his mind, which he then writes in tonic sol-fa in a book. He writes as many songs as he can for the church to choose one for the convention. He narrates: “I never composed without the directions of the Holy



Spirit”.



In other words, the Holy Spirit inspired him to write all his songs. He composed for Men’s Convention, Women’s Convention, Youth People’s Convention, Christmas Convention, Easter Convention, and many more, which he still composes now. He has composed songs for the 50th, 75th and 80th -anniversary celebrations of The



Apostolic Church, Ghana. He also sometimes composes for the Church of Pentecost during their Camp Meetings.



He admits that God through him has written over 200 songs for church conventions, which are played on the airwaves very often, and also sung in most of the churches in Ghana. For instance, Awurade ne mehwɛfo (The Lord is my shepherd) was taught at the Women's Convention in Obuasi, Onyame Tumfo (God Almighty) in Koforidua, Sɛ Yesu Kristo Kasa (When Jesus Christ speaks) in Oda, are three of the many examples. His music ministry took him to Nigeria and Penygroes in the United Kingdom respectively in 1965 and 1976.

Ghanaian gospel musicians such as Kwasi Mireku Francis Adjei, Diana Hopeson, Stella Seal, Gertrude Oduro, No Tribe, Soul Winners, Sam Quaye among others have become popular through his compositions. At age 95, Elder S.K. Ampiah is still a ‘gallant soldier’ and a prolific composer for the Christian fraternity in Ghana.



Watch him narrate his story below:



