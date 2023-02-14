The major news headlines - February 14, 2023

GhanaWeb logo

The news headlines for today have been dominated by the interview granted by former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo in response to NPP stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.

This article will present the five major news stories published by GhanaWeb today, February 14, 2023.



Our top picks are as follows:



Justice Sophia Akuffo responded fully to NPP stalwart Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko's critique of her decision to join pensioner bondholders at the Ministry of Finance.



1. Gabby cannot tell me what to do, he is not important - Sophia Akuffo fires



Collins Owusu Amankwah, a former Member of Parliament (MP)for Manhyia North, has criticized the Majority Chief Whip of Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, for recent comments he made about NPP Presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen and Akans.

2. Annoh-Dompreh must apologize to Ashantis, Alan Kyerematen, Buaben Asamoa - Ex-NPP MP



In the light of Sophia Akuffo's riposte at Gabby, GhanaWeb put together a list of top politicians who have hit back at the NPP stalwart over his attack on the former Chief Justice.



3. Top politicians who have taken Gabby to the cleaners over his rants on DDEP



Minister for Communication, Ursula Ekuful Owusu, has revealed that, there are a total of 42,451,296 SIMs including newly registered ones in Ghana's system.



4. Over 8 million Ghanaians have not attempted to link their Ghana Cards to their SIM - Communications Minister

Former students of UG's Commonwealth Hall engaged in a scuffle with police as they protetsted the uni's new accommodation policy, later in the day, police announced the arrest of 18 current students in connection with the incident.



5. Former Vandals in near-scuffle with police at entrance of Commonwealth hall



SARA