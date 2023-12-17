'The mallam is missing' - 17-year-old boy narrates money ritual operation gone bad

File photo

A 17-year-old Junior High School graduate has opened up about how his search for financial support for his housewife mother and jobless father has landed him in a tight corner.

“I’m frustrated, I can’t sleep, I can’t learn… the snake is still in the room, I don’t think I can go back into the room,” he stated during an appearance on Confessions, a tell-it-all programme on Accra-based TV3.



The teenager said he had just completed JHS two years ago, but that his dad had lost his job three months prior.



His foray into money ritual was triggered when he met colleagues from JHS, one had rented a house and the other with a car.



“I spoke to them and they said they would show me the way, I was interested because I wanted to take my family out of that line. To my surprise, we went to a mallam and the solution to my problem was spiritual money,” he recounted.



The ritualist gave him a pot and incantations to be said at midnight which he did, adding: “I saw a big snake, and I screamed, my family came to see what happened and I couldn’t even utter a word.”



After seeking help from a pastor, they were directed to go back to the mallam to reverse whatever ritual, but a bigger problem came up.

“My family and I went to the mallam and to our surprise he wasn’t there… he came from Benin and I was told he’s gone back to his country,” he added.



Watch his full submission below:





What do you do after attempting money rituals and you decide to opt out of it, but the mallam you went to for help has travelled back to his country Benin?



This is the story of a 17-year-old who attempted money rituals to assist his family out of financial trouble#Confessions pic.twitter.com/bU34Ro9qdN — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) December 16, 2023





