The media can be a force for good or evil - Ken Agyapong warns

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NDC) has emphasized the role of the media in nation building.

In a campaign message posted on his Twitter handle on June 29, the Assin Central MP said the media can be a force for good or evil in the line of their work.



He stressed that it was important, however, to ensure that everyone is brought on board by way of harnessing collective efforts to develop Ghana.



"You the media, the fourth estate can create opportunities and you can also damage the economy as well from the way you report, let us come together and one thing I believe in is that one person cannot say that he is the most intelligent person on earth, therefore let's bring everybody on board," his tweet read.



Agyapong is seen as a frontrunner in the NPP presidential primaries along with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former trade minister Alan Kyerematen.



Aside Ken, Bawumia and Alan; there are seven other aspirants in addition to the three. The party on June 30 inuagurated a committee led by former Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye to vet the aspirants in the coming week.

It is largely expected that if all 10 aspirants pass the vetting stage, a preliminary election to whittle down the number to five will take place before the main election is held in November this year.



