The media helped me change the mindset of Ghanaians about lepers - Rev. Fr. Campbell

Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, the founder of Lepers Aid Committee

Known by many as the “Leper Priest, Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, the founder of Lepers Aid Committee has thanked the media for helping him change the mindset of the Ghanaian about lepers.

According to him, most people in Ghana did not even know about lepers neither did they know where they lived and how to relate with them.



He said, “Back then, they lacked attention, medical care, food and even clothes. People were scared of them and would run away from them when they come close, even in the hospital”.



Father Campbell believes that irrespective of a person’s condition, he or she should be treated right. But that was not the case in Ghana “because he noticed that lepers were treated like they were outcasts”.

Talking to DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive show on Happy 98.9FM, he said with so much emotion, “These people are cured, why do we treat them this way because they have their fingers off and their legs amputated. It’s not their fault they got leprosy?”



He thanked and commended the media for being on his side and for being supportive in creating awareness of the condition. “Most people were actually ignorant about leprosy”.