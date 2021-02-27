The media shouldn’t entertain LBGT+ - Activist

The office of the LGBTQ+ community has been closed down

Young political activist, Emmanuel Abankwah is otherwise known as Olumanba has sent a strong warning to some media houses in Ghana to stop hosting LGBT’s if they want to prove they are helping the country fight this taboo.

According to him, once the person is not ready to change from the act, there is no need to invite him or her on your show to talk.



He said, the rate at which some bloggers have devoted attention to gay journalist Ignatius Annor and LGBT president Alex Kofi Donkor is worrying.

‘It looks like the media is rather promoting this sinful act,’ he stressed.



He urged the media to use their space for social stories instead of inviting or hosting homosexuals.