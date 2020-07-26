General News

The 'missing' treasure from Asantes that keeps the Akuapems together

The Kronti Osafohene of Akropong, Nana Addo Kwataa has refuted claims that the Akuapems ‘stole’ the sacred "obo)man" from the Asantes during the iconic Akatamanso war in 1826.

According to him, some historians have twisted the accounts about what actually led to the return of the obo)man (a sacred item) from the Asantes, to it's rightful place, thus, Akropong.



"The 'obo)man' is a special sacred thing which Okomfo Amokye said to the Asantes that one day they will loose it ...one day it will go back to its original place, which actually did happen," said the Acting Krontihene of Akropong, Nana Addo Kwata in an interview on GhanaWeb's People&Places.



Currently sitting at the Baamuhene's Palace under lock and key, the obo)man is believed to be the soul of this town, the spirit that holds the Akuapems together.



"If it ever gets missing, Okuapemman will be in jeopardy it will mean that our spirituality is gone... it is what is holding us tight and it is powerful", Nana Addo Kwataa explained, in response to a question about its significance.



History has it that, during the fatal Akatamanso war between the Asantes and the Akra people, the Akuapems discovered the sacred "Obo)man" .



Nana Addo Kwata noted that, "When the thing got lost, we found it and it is still with us".

The 'obo)man' is brought out from the Akuapem Royal museum each year during the Odwira festival which is celebrated in commemoration of their victory over the Ashanti army in the Akatamanso war and to also mark the harvest of “new yam”.







The Odwira festival which usually takes place in September might not be celebrated as graciously as it always is, as a result of the ban on public gathering due to the COVID-19. The festival has for years drawn in huge crowds who visit Akropong to witness their rich culture and traditions.



Watch the full video below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.