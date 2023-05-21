13
The moment Bawumia and Alan met at Kumawu

Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr Muhamadu Bawumia, and flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyeremanteng, have been captured sharing a hearty handshake at the funeral of the late Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Philip Basoah.

The photo of the two was posted on the official Twitter handle of the MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

It captured the two, Alan and Bawumia shaking hands and sharing a happy moment.

Alan Kyeremanteng who served as the Minister for Trade and Industries, resigned to campaign to be the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Although the Vice President hasn’t publicly announced his bid, there have been flashes of news reports that suggest that the Vice President will be joining in the race to be flagbearer to represent the party in the 2024 general elections.

