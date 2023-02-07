The moment Haruna Iddrisu took over Collins Dauda’s front seat after Minority Leader 'shift'

Former Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu (in brown Khaftan) interacting with colleagues

In line with the NDC’s reshuffle in parliament’s minority leadership, some members of parliament including the former leaders will see some changes in their sitting positions.

Per the seating arrangement in parliament, the leaders are usually seated on the first row in the chamber and ranking members sit in the row after that.



The two seats in the front row are usually reserved for the seniormost parliamentarian.



Before the reshuffle, Cletus Avoka and Collins Dauda who are the two longest-serving members of parliament occupied these seats.



However, due to the reshuffle, Collins Dauda, MP for Asutifi South has been removed for Haruna Iddrisu to occupy the seat.



Cletus Avoka retains his seat in the front row.

Meanwhile, the sitting position of the former Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak and the deputy minority leader, James Klutse Avedzi will be captured when the house commences its business.



Background:



The NDC leadership has appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.



He replaced the MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.



According to the NDC, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the Deputy Minority Leader.

While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, he will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress, dated January 23, 2023.



NYA/WA