The moment a woman tumbled and fell from Kejetia Market building in bid to escape fire

The woman tumbling down the rope (Photo: myjoyonline)

A woman who was trying to escape the fire that ravaged the Kejetia Market in Kumasi tumbled from the top of a storey building.

The woman, who was attempting to use a rope that had been thrown down the building to help persons trapped in the building to descend safely, and away from the fire, missed her grips and came tumbling down.



In an amateur video shared by myjoyonline.com, the woman, spotting a green dress, made her attempt to follow the rope, so that she is lowered to the ground, but unfortunately missed a grip.



Distraught, some of the onlookers screamed as the scene unfolded before their eyes.



The myjoyonline.com report said that the woman is however ok, although she sustained some injuries in the process.



Background:



In the late afternoon hours of Wednesday, March 15, 2023, GhanaWeb reported on how the Kejetia Market caught fire.

The cause of the fire, according to GhanaWeb sources, was unknown, but sources say the fire started at Kejetia Dubai, where car tyres are sold.



The fire, according to reports, started around 4:30pm.



Some affected traders who spoke to GhanaWeb's Ashanti Regional Correspondent claimed that the escalation of the fire can be attributed to the inability of fire officers to douse the fire on time.



