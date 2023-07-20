The more attacks on Bawumia, the more he wins - Allotey Jacobs to NPP presidential aspirants

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has issued a strong warning to the aspirants contesting the New Patriotic Party(NPP) presidential race whose aim it is to attack the personality of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament(MP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, both of whom are aspiring to be elected flagbearer for the NPP, have made comments said to be disparaging against Dr. Bawumia.



Kennedy Agyapong, during his campaign tour in Kintampo East on Sunday, July 16, 2023, appealed to the delegates not to vote against the Vice President, blaming him for the economic woes on Ghanaians.



"You call yourself a strategist but when we were taking over power the dollar was GH¢4, today one dollar is GH¢12 and yet you call yourself a strategist."



“I have the biggest Cold Store in the whole of Africa," Mr. Agyapong told the NPP faithfuls, adding "I pay 7,158 workers every month in this country".



He asked; "So between the two of us, who is the strategist?”

On the part of Boakye Agyarko, he says some eight candidates including himself are contemplating to gang up against the Vice President.



"Let's not prejudge what will happen but my suspicion is yes. We, the eight aspirants in constant touch, will support one candidate other than Bawumia," Boakye Agyarko is quoted in a Ghanaweb publication on July 11.



Allotey Jacobs believes the attacks will not dissuade the delegates from voting for the Veep.



To him, the more attacks on Bawumia, the better for him in the primaries.



"He will win sympathy . . . the more you castigate the person, attack the person, you are popularizing him. Already, the person is popularized . . . it gives him a certain pedigree," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show and maintained Dr. Bawumia "will definitely win the primaries".

He, however, cautioned the aspirants to refrain from the personal attacks, stating "what they are doing doesn't make them committed party people. They are destroying the very foundation of their own party".



Watch video below:



