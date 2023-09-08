'The most fearful person to NDC is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia' - Titus-Glover

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, a former Member of Parliament for Tema West, has explained why the New Patriotic Party must elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on November 4 to lead them into the 2024 elections.

According to him, "the most fearful person to the NDC is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia", so believes the Vice President is the right choice for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He also mentioned some sacrifices made by Dr. Bawumia in ensuring the success and progress of the New Patriotic Party.



Delivering a passionate message on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Titus-Glover made references to when Dr. Bawumia resigned from his position as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana to join President Nana Akufo-Addo on his journey to wresting power from the then National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.



He also cited how Dr. Bawumia gambled with his life for the NPP by abandoning job opportunities abroad to be Running Mate to President Akufo-Addo, then NPP presidential candidate in opposition, without knowing whether or not the party will come into power.



These sacrifices among other works by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as Running Mate and Vice President, to Titus-Glover, prove him worthy to become the NPP flagbearer.

"When you take Bawumia's contribution in the national politics of our country, it's unmatched," he further cited.



He also refuted claims that Dr. Bawumia being a Muslim may affect the NPP's chances of winning next year's general elections in that the larger Christian population may vote against the party.



"Christians and Muslims in this country, we have lived for centuries together way back...Bawumia's family, his biological siblings, they are seventeen (17). His father was a great man. Nine are Christians, eight are Muslims, right in his background in the family they blend. You think that with his background as a Muslim, he's going to scatter Christians? Never! As a Vice President, he continues to engage more in the Christian community. You can't even tell whether he is a Muslim...He's loved by everybody," he accentuated.



