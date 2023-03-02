The next leader of this country will not be a try-and-error president – Joshua Alabi

Prof Alabi has said that John Mahama will be a president with experience

The Convener of the John Mahama Campaign, Prof Joshua Alabi, has stated that the next president of Ghana will be a man of experience.

He explained that his candidate, John Mahama, will not be a leader who will adopt try-and-error tactics in the management of the country.



“They are not just asking for the NDC to come back to power but, the return of experience: in this game as we stand today, experience is the key word, and experience counts.



“The next leader of our country will not be a try and error leader, but one tried and tested, someone who has supervised a lot of ministers, including finance ministers. President Mahama has supervised defence ministers, interior ministers, trade ministers, and finance ministers,” he said.



Prof Joshua Alabi made this known at the official launch of the John Mahama campaign at Ho, in the Volta Region.

John Dramani Mahama recently picked up nomination forms once again to contest the flagbearer race of the NDC.



Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:







AE/BB