13
Menu
News

The next leader of this country will not be a try-and-error president – Joshua Alabi

Former President John Dramani Mahama With Prof Joshua Alabi At Bagbins Victory Party Prof Alabi has said that John Mahama will be a president with experience

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Convener of the John Mahama Campaign, Prof Joshua Alabi, has stated that the next president of Ghana will be a man of experience.

He explained that his candidate, John Mahama, will not be a leader who will adopt try-and-error tactics in the management of the country.

“They are not just asking for the NDC to come back to power but, the return of experience: in this game as we stand today, experience is the key word, and experience counts.

“The next leader of our country will not be a try and error leader, but one tried and tested, someone who has supervised a lot of ministers, including finance ministers. President Mahama has supervised defence ministers, interior ministers, trade ministers, and finance ministers,” he said.

Prof Joshua Alabi made this known at the official launch of the John Mahama campaign at Ho, in the Volta Region.

John Dramani Mahama recently picked up nomination forms once again to contest the flagbearer race of the NDC.

Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:



AE/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: