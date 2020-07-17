General News

The nurse didn’t want to touch me, it was terrible – Suspected coronavirus patient bemoans

File photo of health professionals

Following news reports that four students of the Adeiso Senior High School were asked to go home and self-isolate after showing signs of the deadly coronavirus until their test results were released, one of the students has narrated how he was ill-treated at the Adeiso Health Clinic.

According to Kofi (not real name), the nurse on duty was hesitant to attend to him after she suspected the patient had contracted coronavirus because of his high temperature among other symptoms.



He added that the nurse went the to extreme by distancing herself from him even at a point he had to be injected. The experience, he said, was terrible.



Narrating his ordeal to GhanaWeb, Kofi opined that “When I went to the hospital, a nurse was checking my BP, my temperature and it was very high – above 38 and she told me I have symptoms of coronavirus so they isolated me. I sat under a neem tree for almost an hour.”

“They called me for a lab test and took my samples. All of sudden, all of the health professionals on duty were afraid of me. They didn’t want to touch me or touch anything of mine. They were doing anything anyhow. When the woman was about to inject me, she was far away from me, stretched her hand to inject me. Everything was terrible,” he continued.



The isolated Adeiso students, are still home and awaiting their test results to know their fate and go back to school should they test negative.



As of July 16, 2020, Ghana has recorded 26,125 coronavirus case count with 139 deaths and 22,270 recoveries.

